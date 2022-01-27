Thanks to Donald Trump, the Wisconsin GOP is destroying itself from the inside: report

Vice News reported that the Wisconsin Republican Party is in full meltdown mode, but they have no one to blame but themselves.

The nationwide conversation about Trumpism conflicting with the Republican Party is the source of a battle that threatens to destroy the Wisconsin GOP from the inside out, according to the report.

"Accusations of slander. Leaked documents. Fake news pushed by a right-wing conspiracy website. Staff forcibly reassigned. Angry warnings from former President Donald Trump," Vice explained.



The fight comes down to the so-called "big lie," and those who don't support the false conspiracy that Trump won in 2020 aren't welcome anymore.

WATCH: Tennessee House Speaker admonishes Democrat as he condemns neo-Nazis on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The more traditional Republican base and even reality-based conservatives don't meet litmus tests for Trump loyalists or the ex-president himself. It shows what Wisconsin could face if they opt to embrace Trumpism fully and take over the legislature.

“The conspiracy theorists have taken over the party,” said Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier. She became a target of Trump's this week after proposing a bill to legalize dropboxes for ballots. Making it easier to drop a ballot or even access a polling place is being fought by Trump followers under the guise of "voter fraud."

When the GOP's election reform bill was leaked, conspiracy websites falsely claimed who was behind it and even what was in it. Trump was aghast, firing off one of his press releases because he's been banned from social media.

"Some RINO Republicans in Wisconsin are working hand in hand with others to have drop boxes again placed in Wisconsin. These fools are playing right into the Democrats’ hands. Drop boxes are only good for Democrats and cheating, not good for Republicans," Trump ranted.

Then things got worse. Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Timothy Ramthun railed against falsely Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, saying he was working with Hillary Clinton. Vos removed the one staffer that Ramthun had in his office.

The fine line between infuriating Trump and flying below the radar was finally breached despite months-long efforts to placate to his base without caving into QAnon conspiracy theories. Trump's rage meant they backed off, which means if the GOP gains power in the state they'll likely swing toward the extreme on voting rights.

“All of this is just finally coming to a head,” said Wisconsin Trump-publican Matt Batzel. “There’s a disconnect between elected officials and the base.”



Meanwhile, Bernier was floored that someone shared the draft bill with a conservative conspiracy site.

“For one of our colleagues to share that with a Gateway Pundit is despicable. That is wrong. It is where you cannot trust the people in your own party,” Bernier lamented.



It appears this is the new GOP in the state, however.

Read the full report from Vice News.