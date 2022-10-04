Maddow reveals shocking ad asking voters if they're ok with 12-year-olds being forced to have a rapist's baby
Rachel Maddow 011014 [MSNBC]

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow revealed an ad that will go live on Tuesday in Wisconsin that addresses the Republican Party's war to force children to give birth, even if they've been raped.

In an ad narrated by Stockard Channing, voters are forced to face the reality of the Republican Party's extremist abortion laws. Wisconsin's gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is so far to the right that an ad exposing him is necessary.

"It's quite something," Maddow said simply before the ad was revealed to the public for the first time.

"A 12-year-old girl can't legally drive a car," the voice says with a photo of a young woman on the screen. "At 12 she can't even vote. But if this little girl were tragically raped or a victim of incest and became pregnant radical Tim Michaels would force her to deliver the baby. He said it's quote, 'Not unreasonable' for the state government to mandate rape victims to give birth. Would it be unreasonable if Michaels was forcing this on you? Let him know, on Election Day."

The midterm election is five weeks from Tuesday.

See the video below:

Wisconsin ad against Tim Michaels www.youtube.com

SmartNews