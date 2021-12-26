Here's how Republicans are scheming to subvert democracy in Wisconsin

Republicans in Wisconsin are working to subvert democracy more than one year after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The Star Tribune reports the effort is "the most aggressive effort by Republicans in any battleground state to pump new life into scrutinizing the last election. While some of the players are the same, their aim is different than it was a year ago, when groups unsuccessfully tried to overturn results that elected Biden. Republicans' focus now is trying to subvert election boards and long-standing voting protocols in Wisconsin ahead of the critical midterm and 2024 presidential race."

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is leading the GOP's efforts to investigate fraud in the 2020 even though there is no evidence.

"Gableman's taxpayer-funded investigation into the election has stretched on for months, flooding the state's large cities with data requests. He's asked to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay if they don't comply with requests for private interviews. Some Republicans are calling for mass resignations from people who run Wisconsin elections. The Racine County Sheriff wants criminal charges brought against most members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission," the newspaper reported. "Wisconsin Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has gone the furthest. He says a provision in the U.S. Constitution allowing state legislatures to set the time and place of federal elections means Republicans who control the statehouse could simply take over federal races without the approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers."

