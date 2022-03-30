Roller rink refuses entry to Black family for being from Milwaukee – then lets in white Milwaukee family

A Wisconsin roller rink is facing outrage after a phone conversation between an employee and a customer was posted online regarding rules for admissions based on where customers live, WeAreGreenBay.com reports.

"Do not do any business with Waukesha [Skateland]. They discriminate against Milwaukee residents," wrote Laney Anderson in a Facebook post.

Anderson shared a recording of the call, where the employee tells her that Milwaukee teenagers are not allowed at the rink. The caller asks the employee if the teenager will be allowed if they're with a parent. But the employee replies that they still can’t come in. When asked why, the employee replies, "Too much troubles."

According to Milwaukee County Board Supervisor Ryan Clancy, when he tried to visit Waukesha Skateland with his son -- both of whom are white -- they were let in immediately even though they are Milwaukee residents.

Clancy says he went to the rink after seeing Anderson's Facebook post. He spoke with the rink's owner, who said that he has a policy that excludes teenagers who are from Milwaukee but is willing to make an exception for "some people."

"It's discrimination. That's what it is. It's discrimination in our face," Anderson told local news outlet WISN.

Listen to the call below: