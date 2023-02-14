Watch: Woman attacks her own lawyer after judge delays her dismemberment trial
Taylor Schabusiness, a Green Bay, Wisconsin woman on trial in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, attacked her own attorney in the courtroom after a judge agreed to delay the case, reported Fox 6 on Tuesday.

"Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion in February 2022. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect," said the report. "Separate from the so-called insanity plea, also yet to be decided is a defense claim Schabusiness is not competent to stand trial ... There have been reports indicating Schabusiness is competent, but the defense also hired another expert to do a review."

If Schabusiness is found not competent to stand trial, she would be confined to psychiatric treatment until she can be adjudicated as competent.

According to the report, defense counsel Quinn Jolly said that this new expert review is not yet complete and asked Judge Thomas Walsh for a delay of two weeks to finish that assessment. The judge agreed. Immediately after this, according to the report, "Schabusiness then attacked Jolly, and was wrestled to the ground by a deputy."

Jolly is now seeking a motion to withdraw as Schabusiness' attorney, although the judge has not ruled on that matter.

Schabusiness and Thyrion both attended and dropped out of the same high school. According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, detectives believe the two met at Thyrion's house, took methamphetamine and the antidepressant Trazadone, and had a sexual encounter.

Schabusiness confessed to investigators that she choked him with a chain after this encounter, discovered he was dead, decapitated his corpse with a bread knife, "then removed other limbs, taking some with her and leaving the head behind in a bucket covered with a towel."

