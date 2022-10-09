Data shows Wisconsin Democrats are seeing dramatic election enthusiasm ahead of the Nov. vote: party chief

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Wisconsin Democratic Party Ben Wikler cited data from the 2018 election to compare to this year's midterm vote. According to him, they've already surpassed their goals for participation.

Typically during midterm elections, the president's party flops. So, in 2018, that was supposed to be a horrific election for Donald Trump. But according to Wikler, the numbers are favoring the Democrats more in the state there than when Trump was in office.

"You know, Wisconsin-ites, like most Americans, love freedom. When someone takes away a basic, fundamental freedom, for more than half the population, it doesn't sit well," said Wikler of the Supreme Court decision to eliminate Roe v. Wade. "We have seen people come out of the woodwork, to run for office because we are so infuriated by what Republicans are doing in our state. Volunteers, we begin our midterm records from 2018 hands down for knocks on the door, phone calls, text messages, and everything else."

He also noted what other states are seeing as well, that there has been a dramatic increase in voter registration among women.

"And we see, among voters, a huge gender gap in who is registering to vote. Normally a midterm election goes against the president's party," said Wikler. "But this is not a normal moment. I think the reaction to the Republican attack on the freedom to decide what to do with people's own bodies, the decisions about when and whether to start a family, those things are producing a massive, massive backlash that has rendered a governor's race and a senate race that are now 'coin tosses' in the state of Wisconsin."

There will be a huge need for turnout in early voting and on election day, but Wikler thinks Democrats have a very real shot at winning.

See the discussion below: