Witnesses dispute police narrative after they fatally shot man at his father’s funeral

Witnesses are disputing the official police narrative after West Virginia officers fatally shot a man attending his father's funeral in Nutter Fort.

"Mourners told 5 News the victim was 37-year-old Jason Owens, who was wanted for allegedly violating parole. Family members said he was going to turn himself in after his father’s funeral," WDTV reported.

While reporting from the scene, WDTV's cameras caught witnesses arguing with police, saying they said his name and opened fire.

Two witnesses said police did not bother trying to save Owens after shooting him.

“The bad part was he was still alive when he hit the ground," family friend Denzil Pratt said. "He was breathing, and nobody tried to save him -- nobody, not a cop, not one of them. They covered him up with a sheet."

Ashley Carroll, a friend of the victim and witness, had a similar account.

“They didn’t even try to revive him," Carroll said. "They just ripped his shirt off, seen all of the bullet holes and they were done."

Watch below or at this link.

Nutter Fort www.youtube.com





