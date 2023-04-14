'Woke Alert' app tells conservative shoppers what not to buy
Smart Phone AFP/File / Manan VATSYAYANA

A text alert system has been launched by a D.C.-based conservative non-profit group to warn shoppers if they come across a company or product that promotes a "woke agenda," Axios reported.

Consumers’ Research introduced the "Woke Alert" on Friday, saying that "corporations are putting progressive activists and their dangerous agendas ahead of customers."

“They’ll only succeed if we look the other way," the group said.

“We are launching Woke Alerts to help consumers make better-informed decisions about where to spend their money,” executive director Will Hild told Axios. “We believe companies should focus on their customers and not woke politicians and progressive activists.”

As The Washington Post reported earlier this year, Consumers’ Research had an $8 million budget in 2021, but does not disclose its donors.

“Consumers’ Research and its leader Will Hild are executing the most impactful pushback I know against ESG and other aspects of woke corporate culture,” Leo told Axios. “It’s time that businesses that are out of step with the sentiments of most Americans pay a price for their standing up for woke special interest instead of consumers.”

SmartNews