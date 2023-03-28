Cancer survivor rushed to the hospital after teens' TikTok prank goes horribly wrong

Four teenage boys in California who were acting out a new social media challenge by putting buckets on the heads of strangers and filming their reactions caused a woman to faint, KTLA reported.

Lana Clay-Monaghan, a new mom of twin boys, was shopping in Target in the city of Tustin when four teenage boys tossed a bucket over her head and then started recording before running out of the store.

“I was looking at some baby soap. I leaned down and my whole world changed,” Clay-Monaghan told KTLA. “Everything went quiet, dark and there was really no air. I flipped off what was put over me, around my neck, and I turned around and looked over my left shoulder. To my dismay, it was a group of individuals who were filming me, seemingly for some sort of prank or maybe for something like TikTok.”

Clay-Monaghan, a cancer survivor who also has epilepsy, said the assault deprived her of air and caused her to faint. She was later rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center.

“I keep looking over my shoulder. I’m a nervous wreck,” she said. “I cannot believe that in my community you could go to Target, be in Target maybe a mere 10 to 15 minutes and someone would find it amusing to come and strategically find a female by herself in the baby aisle and think this would be funny or laughable for likes.”

Tustin Police are reviewing security footage and are attempting to identify the boys. They say the stunt is called the “stranger bucket challenge,” which is trending on social media platforms like TikTok.

Watch the video below or at this link.