Woman shocked to find her new home on Airbnb, listed by evicted tenant
BIZ-REAL-NC-AIRBNB-SCHEME-DMT. - Dreamstime/TNS/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Natalie Siburt purchased her first home in Charlotte last month and, until recently, she’d been settling in nicely. But last Tuesday evening, she spotted a man dropping off luggage at her door. When Siburt approached him, he asked about checking in to the Airbnb located inside her condo, as described in a TikTok video. Siburt, a Greenville, South Carolina, native, says she was perplexed by the stranger’s query. She had no idea her home had been listed on the popular short-term rental site by the previous homeowner’s tenant. “I told him, ‘Oh, I think you might have the wrong a...