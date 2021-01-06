Woman shot during Trump riot inside capitol has died: report

The riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is reportedly now a fatal incident after a woman shot during the insurrection died.

NBC News reports that multiple law enforcement sources are saying the woman has died.

The death was also reported by The Washington Post.

Multiple videos taken inside the Capitol appear to show the woman being shot. The woman, wearing a Trump flag like a cape, appeared to be attempting to crawl through a broken window when she was shot.

WARNING: Graphic video:



