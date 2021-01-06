Woman shot during Trump riot inside capitol has died: report

The riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday is reportedly now a fatal incident after a woman shot during the insurrection died.
NBC News reports that multiple law enforcement sources are saying the woman has died.
NBC News: The woman shot today inside the U.S. Capitol building has died, multiple law enforcement officials say.… https://t.co/fyXRRHcvDg— Tom Winter (@Tom Winter)1609973168.0
The death was also reported by The Washington Post.
D.C. police say the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol earlier today has died. No other details were provided.— Peter Hermann (@Peter Hermann)1609973114.0
Multiple videos taken inside the Capitol appear to show the woman being shot. The woman, wearing a Trump flag like a cape, appeared to be attempting to crawl through a broken window when she was shot.
WARNING: Graphic video:
A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building https://t.co/hLQo4IP8J1— Tayler Hansen (@Tayler Hansen)1609964189.0
Here is another angle of what looks like the woman who is standing by being shot in the neck https://t.co/vloeute20A— Luke Rudkowski (@Luke Rudkowski)1609973312.0