Afghan rescue flights didn't have many women on them — Andrea Mitchell explains why

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell explained that the image the world saw of a packed flight rescuing Afghani allies was almost exclusively men. Indeed, the horrific image of Afghanis running and holding onto the landing gear of a departing C-17 was also all men.

"For them to have been so backed up by red tape, despite the fact that Congress a month ago cut that red tape and approved legislation to speed the special visas for them and still, only 2,000 have reached here," she began. "They're talking about thousands more of family and people who need to be evacuated. The fact that that debacle happened at the airport, watching human beings clinging to C-17s and that picture you showed at the open and the pictures in Richard's piece showed mostly men jammed into that C-17. That's because women are afraid to leave their homes."

In an earlier report, Richard Engel showed footage of Afghanistan beauty parlors where women could get their hair and nails done. Those have been cut down, with the Taliban ordering the signs removed.

"The Taliban are already going house to house," said Mitchell. "I'm getting emails, voicemails, people calling, human rights groups are getting flooded from calls from women and girls. Already the Taliban is taking girls from their mother's and the video is too horrifying to show. Women aren't going to go to the streets and climb a fence and get on the tarmac. There were mostly men in that picture for that reason. They're the ones getting out, not the women."

