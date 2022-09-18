Conservative Republican demands tight abortion laws: Women are 'not controlling their sexual impulses'

Conservative Star Parker, who runs the Republican think tank CURE and writes a weekly news column, told CSPAN on Sunday that anti-choice legislation is essential because women simply can't control themselves.

The host brought up the statistics that show women, particularly women of color, have fewer opportunities because they'll be working to care for their families and finances instead of working to further themselves.

Parker explained she doesn't "wrestle" with that fact.

"I Know what will happen is we will adjust ourselves," Parker said. She then predicted that with a full ban on abortion, women will be more likely to get married and that will help society.

"This time next year, we're gonna have a lot of women called 'mom' and a lot of grandmas called 'grandma,'" she said. "We're going to, as a people and as a nation, work through that. We always have. But what we will also begin to see is marriage. Marriage will begin to occur again. We have broken down marriage because when you are sexually available, marriage doesn't necessarily occur. And the challenge with that mindset of women not controlling their sexual impulses and demanding marriage before they do get sexually involved is that these men are the ones that loose track of time. Marriage is a social stabilizer."

She went on to push crisis pregnancy centers, which are groups that talk women out of having abortions. In some instances, they even lie to women about the impact of an abortion on their health or they over-promise the assistance they'll provide to those who agree not to have abortions.

