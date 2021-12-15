‘Won’t be any surprises’: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Thompson teases out which lawmakers sent texts to Meadows

Chairman Bennie Thompson on Wednesday teased out which lawmakers sent texts to Mark Meadows during the January 6 insurrection.
In addition to Monday's bombshells of Fox News hosts and Donald Trump, Jr. sending texts to Mark Meadows begging him to get the President to call off his supports' attack on the Capitol, Vice Chair Liz Cheney noted the Committee has texts sent to Meadows by members of Congress.
Thompson, the chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, told NBC News they have texts from a number of lawmakers texting Meadows that day, and "there won't be any surprises as to who they are."
Jan. 6 select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson tells NBC News that the number of lawmakers whose texts with Mark Meadows the panel has obtained is less than ten and "there won't be any surprises as to who they are." @NBCNews
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 15, 2021
Unsubstantiated reports on social media are claiming they may include Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Jody Hice, Andy Biggs, Madison Cawthorn, and Scott Perry. One report from a former NY State prosecutor claims the Committee has already issued subpoenas for 11 House Republicans’ phone and social media records, a report which NCRM was unable to confirm.