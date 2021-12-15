‘Won’t be any surprises’: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Thompson teases out which lawmakers sent texts to Meadows

"When the virus mutates and gets stronger, we might be in trouble," Hemmer shrugged. "But when the virus mutates and gets weaker, that's a great sign because the virus is dying out."

The Fox News host pointed to reports from South Africa which say the Omicron variant of Covid-19 produces milder symptoms.

Saphier, a certified radiologist, praised the "large amount of natural immunity in our country."

"We should be able to move forward and allow for the fact that this virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations and including those people who have become boosted," Saphier argued. "There will always be people who are vulnerable to this virus, just like every year we see people vulnerable to flu and other causes of pneumonia."

"But for the rest of society, it is time to move forward," she said before suggesting that more non-vaccinated people should contract Covid-19. "We've never required a vaccine to prevent the sniffles. People at this point have access to affordable vaccines that can reduce their risk of severe illness and they can get boosted at this point if they want to -- to even further reduce their very low risk of severe illness."

She added: "At this point, it is time to move forward and allow this mild infection to circulate so we can continue that hybrid immunity, the combination of vaccine-induced and natural immunity, which has proven to be the most robust form of immunity that will continue to build that wall of protection."

Hemmer and his co-host, Dana Perino, ended the segment without asking Saphier how her plan would prevent additional mutations of Covid-19 that could be more deadly.

Watch the video below from Fox News.