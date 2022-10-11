Wood chipper kills Silicon Valley landscaper

Authorities in California say a tree-trimming service worker was "consumed" by a wood chipper in Menlo Park on Tuesday, KTVU-TV reports.

The station reported that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) was investigating the incident.

KRON-TV reported police said the man fell into the wood chipper.

KPIX-TV broadcast helicopter video from the scene.

"Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine," KPIX reported.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are also reportedly investigating the death.