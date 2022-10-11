Wood chipper kills Silicon Valley landscaper

Image: Paramedics load woman into ambulance (Shutterstock.com)
Authorities in California say a tree-trimming service worker was "consumed" by a wood chipper in Menlo Park on Tuesday, KTVU-TV reports.
The station reported that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) was investigating the incident.
KRON-TV reported police said the man fell into the wood chipper.
KPIX-TV broadcast helicopter video from the scene.
"Video showed police and fire department personnel gathered around a wood chipper that had a yellow tarp covering a portion of the machine," KPIX reported.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are also reportedly investigating the death.