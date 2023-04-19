Man shoots cheerleaders who mistook his car for their own: report

A man has been arrested after he shot two teenage cheerleaders in a Texas parking lot after one allegedly mistook his vehicle for her own, CNN reported.

One of the teens was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition. The other was treated at the scene. Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, was arrested.

“I see the guy get out of the passenger door, and I rolled my window down, and I was trying to apologize to him,” Heather Roth said, fighting tears. “And then halfway, my window was down, and he just threw his hands up, and then he pulled out a gun and he just started shooting at all of us.”

Rodriguez was charged with deadly conduct, which is a third-degree felony. More charges are possible. The shooting happened in a supermarket parking lot in Elgin, half an hour's drive from Austin, Tuesday.

A Facebook post from Woodlands Elite Cheer Co. announced that "4 of our girls were involved in a horrific incident on their way home after practice last night."

We are asking for your prayers for Payton, Keyona, Heather & Genesis. Also big prayers for Payton as she recovers please," the post read. "Please keep these girls and our WE cheer family in your thoughts and prayers. WE appreciate our cheer community."

A GofundMe for one of the teens, Payton, has so far garnered over $66,000.