'Get on the train': Jets' owner lobbies megadonors to get on team Trump

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is lobbying his billionaire buddies to get behind Donald Trump, CNBC reported.

“The sales pitch from team Johnson has been ‘it’s going to be Trump based on the polling. Are you just not going to get on the train as Trump heads to be the nominee?,’” a Republican fundraiser told CNBC.

Johnson has also signaled that he plans to host and organize fundraisers for Trump.

"So far, many of the biggest names in Republican fundraising, like Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, steel magnate Andy Sabin and real estate titan Stephen Ross, are reluctant to 'get on the train' with Trump. Several of them have said, both privately and publicly, that they were disillusioned with the former president after his first term ended with the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol," CNBC's report stated.