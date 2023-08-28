Memphis Kroger worker dies while working in extreme heat

A Kroger employee in Tennessee died on the job during extreme heat conditions, The Guardian reported.

Tony Rufus, who worked in the distribution center, was trying to cool off in the produce section after working in an area of the store with no air conditioning.

Memphis police officers found him dead at 8:13 pm.

Union leader Maurice Wiggins said fellow employees said Rufus "was dripping with sweat, asking for water."

Rufus' death comes after the union had been pushing the company for more breaks, cooler temperatures and drinks other than just water.

“The safety of our associates has always been our top priority, the supermarket chain said in a statement. "Kroger Supply Chain continues to take the necessary steps to ensure a safe working environment for our associates. We have contacted the associate’s family to offer our condolences and support during this difficult time.”

