'Written by an 11 year old': Ex-prosecutor slams Trump's 'inept' conspiracy

Donald Trump's most recent superseding indictment, which alleged obstruction in connection with the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, reads like "a murder mystery novel written by an 11 year old," according to a former prosecutor.

Charles Coleman appeared on MSNBC's PoliticsNation on Saturday and was asked about the significance of the new charges, which allege a conspiracy to delete footage on Mar-a-Lago security cameras. Specifically, the former federal prosecutor was asked how adding a third defendant changes the game for the Department of Justice.

"It begins to show how wide and vast this operation was," Coleman said. "If you read the indictment, there are parts where they talk about going through different tunnels with flashlights to identify the video surveillance cameras."

He added:

"This reads something like a murder mystery novel written by an 11 year old. These are the most inept guys to try to pull something off like this that I've ever seen as a former prosecutor."

Watch the interview below or click the link here.