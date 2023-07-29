'You can't witch hunt with people you hired': Jan. 6 chair hits back at Trump

Donald Trump's accusations that he's facing a "witch hunt" don't make sense since those testifying against him are often his closest cohorts, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attacks.

Thompson appeared on MSNBC's Symone on Saturday, and was asked about the connections between the committee's work and the criminal charges Trump believes are now incoming in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Thompson said earlier this year that his team was facing threats over their work with investigating the now-former president.

"No one has come forward to question the work of the committee," Thompson said. "They tried to say that it was a witch hunt. But you can't witch hunt with people you hired to work for you, who came forward under oath and told the truth."

Symone then asked about whether the special counsel's likely forthcoming charges will include those directly connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump lashes out at 'racist D.A. in crime ridden Atlanta' ahead of looming charges

"I am confident that if charges come next week or whenever by the special counsel, some of it will reflect directly on the work of the committee," he said, adding that the committee "clearly identified Donald Trump as the main culprit in what went on."

Watch the video below or click the link here.