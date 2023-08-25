WWE star Bray Wyatt dead at 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt poses for a picture prior to ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell in honor of WrestleMania 32 at New York Stock Exchange on March 29, 2016 in New York City. Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Professional wrestler and WWE star Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36.
The news was announced on social media by Triple H (real name: Paul Michael Levesque), the company’s chief content officer.
“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H wrote on Thursday evening. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.” Wyatt’s cause of death was not immediately made known.