WWE star Bray Wyatt dead at 36

Professional wrestler and WWE star Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36.

The news was announced on social media by Triple H (real name: Paul Michael Levesque), the company’s chief content officer.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H wrote on Thursday evening. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.” Wyatt’s cause of death was not immediately made known.