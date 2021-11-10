Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. to manage differences

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is ready to properly manage differences with the United States, President Xi Jinping has said, ahead of a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.
In a letter read on Tuesday by China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, at a dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations in Washington, Xi said China was ready to cooperate with the United States on regional and global issues.
A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)
Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a state lawmaker who glommed onto the right’s outrage du jour at the time — so-called Sharia law. Hays introduced bills designed to ban Sharia — which isn’t a set of laws but rather a religious and moral code...
Jimmy Kimmel ripped into notorious Captiol rioter Jenna Ryan on Tuesday night, calling her an "idiot" who begged her "cult leader" for a pardon, then bragged she wasn't going to jail before being sentenced to 60 days in prison.
After playing a clip of Ryan plugging her real-estate business outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, Kimmel said: "Should you be allowed to call it real estate if you don't know what's real and what isn't?"
He went on to recount how Ryan set up an online fundraiser for for her legal expenses, but after PayPal shut it down, she claimed she didn't really need the money, and was just doing it so that people could "be blessed by their giving."
"Yes, I believe it was the Apostle Matthew who said, 'Blessed are those who pay legal fees for idiots, for they shall be screwed out of $20,'" Kimmel said.
Kimmel then played a clip of Ryan asking former president Donald Trump for a pardon on TV. "I was doing what he asked us to do," Ryan said.
"I sent money. I tried bleach. I did everything this man asked of me, and this is the thanks I get,' Kimmel quipped, before turning to Ryan's tweet in which she said she wasn't going to jail because she is white and has blonde hair.
"That tweet she posted on March 26th. And in January, Jenna Ryan is going to — that's right, jail," Kimmel said, to raucous applause.
"If you live in North Texas, and you're looking to buy a house from Jenna Ryan, act quick because the open house is about to close," he said.
Watch below.
“Blonde Hair White Skin” Capitol Rioter Heads to Prison & Trump Associates Subpoenaed Over Jan 6th
www.youtube.com
This story contains descriptions of videos and images of a racially charged nature, as do some of the links.
Paul Gosar has stoked national outrage for a Tweet depicting himself as an anime character killing and attacking prominent political figures, the latest in a string of posts from the Republican congressman that draw on far-right and racist memes and imagery.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the House Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate “this horrific video."
The tweet in question is a parody of the opening sequence of the popular anime series “Attack on Titan," based on the Japanese manga series of the same name.
The video, which Gosar posted on his official congressional Twitter account, has been viewed over 3.4 million times. Twitter has deemed that the Tweet has violated the company's guidelines for hateful conduct. The social media company initially left it up due to “public interest," but it was no longer visible as of Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear if Twitter removed the post or if Gosar deleted it.
The video depicts Gosar as one of the main characters of the show — his face is digitally pasted over the actual character's face — killing and attacking enemies whose faces have been replaced with those of Democratic politicians.
In one shot, Gosar can be seen killing an enemy that has U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's face superimposed on it. Later, he is about to attack an enemy with President Joe Biden's face on it.
In a quote tweet on his personal account, Gosar thanked his “team" and said their creativity is “off the charts." However, the meme appears to be a rip-off of a similar 2016 meme that cast former President Donald Trump as the hero.
An account claiming to be the creator of the video shared an unfinished video in which Gosar is seen as a character from another anime called “Death Note" in which the main character has the power to kill people by writing their names in a journal. Gosar is seen killing Biden, Osacio-Cortez and Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee. Gosar's congressional Twitter account follows the supposed “team" member account.
Gosar's office did not respond to a request for comment about the account claiming credit for the video. After an Arizona Mirror reporter followed the account, its owner blocked the reporter and made the account private.
The anime video that sparked outrage this week isn't the first video tweet by the congressman that co-opted far-right meme culture.
Before the song crescendos, a buff cartoon with Gosar's head superimposed on it appears in a doorway before the cartoon character, and a montage of Gosar is played before another photoshopped image of the congressman's head on a muscular man is shown while a spinning “America First" logo is shown around his head.
The meme follows a format that is popular among online neo-Nazis and white nationalists who take the same song and superimpose it with images from Nazi Germany, as well as other imagery, the Arizona Mirror found.
Gosar's office didn't respond to requests for comment about the origins of the video or if it was created by the same “team" that created the anime video and other meme related content the congressman has shared.
Before Gosar deleted the tweet, some white nationalists and white supremacists on Twitter discussed its similarity to popular alt-right memes. One, for example, said the only difference between Gosar's tweet and “w**nat" content was the lack of an image called a “spinsun."
The term “w**nats" is used by the alt-right to describe people within the white nationalist movement that generally advocate for violence, antisemitism and accelerationism.
The “spinsuns" and “spinny wheel" that other Twitter users complained about referred to an image known as a sonnenrad, also known as the sunwheel or Black Sun. The Nazi party adopted the sonnenrad and it has become used by a number of modern Neo-Nazi groups as well as in violent attacks. The man who killed 51 and injured 40 more in New Zealand had a sonnenrad on his manifesto.
The most popular version of the sonnenrad used by white nationalists and white supremacists is two concentric circles with crooked rays that come out from the center circle and to the outer circle. Some sonnenrads have a swastika in the center or another norse rune.
The meme that Gosar tweeted did have a spinning “America First" logo around the congressman's head.
Groypers are white nationalists and far-right activists who often troll conservatives who they feel are not extreme enough. Though loosely organized and members of many different groups, groypers are almost all followers of Fuentes.
“America First" has now become the rallying cry for white nationalists, like Fuentes, a young podcast host and the leader of the white nationalist group that Gosar spoke to earlier this year.
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.