Texas cop fired and jailed for tasering her sons — ages 8, 11, and 12: prosecutors

Authorities in Texas say they acted quickly after receiving a report that a law enforcement officer tasered her young sons.

"A former Precinct 4 Deputy Constable remains in Harris County jail Friday evening, facing felony allegations she used a stun gun, commonly known as a Taser, on her three minor children," KTRK reported. "Xochitl Ortiz is no longer a deputy constable. She was fired when she was arrested earlier this week."

The boys are 8, 11, and 12.

"The facts allege that you used a Taser to tase each of your children: one on the hand, one on the buttocks, one on the shoulder. The facts allege the complaining witnesses complained of shock and pain and don't feel safe in your home," a hearing officer said as Ortiz was arraigned.

Ortiz is being held on $450,000 bond.

Constable Mark Herman claims his office quickly took action when notified of the allegations.

"On April 14, 2022 my office received a complaint in reference to these allegations and immediately initiated an investigation. My office, along with investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office worked together, culminating in my office placing ex-deputy Xochitl Ortiz into custody and transferring her to the investigators," Herman said.



