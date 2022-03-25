Mega-yacht linked to Putin lost all it's workers in walk-off — but a British crew replaced them: report

Hannity did not seem that familiar with the race, asking if Palin lived in Young's district, even though Alaska only has only ever had a single, at-large seat in Congress.

Palin said she might run for the seat.

"There is a time and a season for everything," she said. "And if this season is one where I need a more official platform to have, then yeah, I’m going to throw my hat in the ring because we need people that have cajones."

"We need people like Donald Trump, who has nothing to lose, like me. We got nothing to lose and no more of this vanilla, milquetoast, namby-pamby, wussy-pussy stuff that's been going on, that's why the country is in the mess we're in, because people who run for office, they look at it as a job or a business instead of as a calling," Palin said.

In July of 2009, Palin "abruptly announced" she was "quitting at the end of the month," The New York Times reported at the time.

"Ms. Palin’s announcement was another unusual marker in what has been a tumultuous year for this first-term governor since Mr. McCain turned her into a national figure overnight by surprising his own party and naming her his running mate. It also underscored the instability in the Republican Party as it tries to find a strategy and voice in the wake of losses in 2008," The Times reported. "Quitting midterm, however, is highly unusual. It set off speculation about what led her to leave so abruptly. One interpretation among Republicans was that she had simply underscored how erratic she is as a politician."







