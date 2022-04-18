Steve Bannon drops from three major advertising exchanges in less than a month
GETTR/screen grab

At least three major advertising exchanges have made it more difficult for Steve Bannon to monetize his War Room: Pandemic podcast.

The non-profit group Check My Ads Institute confirmed on Monday that Yahoo had become the latest exchange to cut off Bannon's access to advertising revenue.

"We just learned that Yahoo has dropped Performance One Media, the company behind Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic, from their inventory. This is a big fish, folks!" the institute said in a statement on Monday.

In the last month, at least two other exchanges have blocked Real America's Voice, which broadcasts War Room: Pandemic.

Both Media Net and Freewheel, a Comcast company, demonetized the channel, according to Check My Ads.

The Check My Ads Institute was created last year to go after "insurrectionists" and others who leveraged advertising revenue to try to overturn the 2020 election.

Bannon's show was also previously banned from YouTube.

