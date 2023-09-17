CBS poll about Joe Biden's age shows young voters overwhelmingly support him
Joe Biden, Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialakowski for AFP)

A new CBS News poll is another to contribute to the narrative that there is something wrong with President Joe Biden's age while Donald Trump's age and mental fitness are going unquestioned.

But as a young voter and host of "iGen Politics," Victor Shi observed, the same poll shows a record 65 percent support for Biden among voters under 30. For voters between 30 and 44, Biden enjoys 56 percent support. The lowest amount of support for Biden comes from those over 65.

The official question read: "If next year's 2024 presidential election is between Joe Biden, the Democrat, and Donald Trump, the Republican, who would you vote for?"

Comparing it to Donald Trump, who had 35 percent for those under 30, 44 percent for those ages 30 to 44.

The poll also shows just how important abortion is to young voters. Nearly half of voters under 30 (47 percent) said that the issue of abortion makes them more likely to vote for Democrats. That compares to 27 percent who said the GOP stance makes them more likely, and 25 percent said it didn't matter.

When asked what qualities Americans want in a leader, they said tough (67 percent), caring (66 percent), no-nonsense (62 percent), calm (61 percent) and energetic (58 percent). When voters talk about Biden's qualities they see him as calm (63 percent), predictable (61 percent), caring (50 percent) and has him at "no-nonsense" just at 35 percent. By contrast Trump is viewed at 55 percent on "no-nonsense." That said, he didn't even register on "calm" or "caring."

As Shi assessed, "the media constantly talks about age but they fail to mention other positive things that polling shows — like that the Republican Party is weakening fast or more young voters say they will vote for Biden in 2024. These things also matter…just not to [the mainstream media].

The toplines of the poll can be read here.

