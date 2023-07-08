Zelensky hails 'brave' Ukraine on 500th day of war

Zelensky published on social media an undated video clip of a visit to Snake Island in the Black Sea
Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) - President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed "brave" Ukraine on the 500th day of Russia's invasion on Saturday, as the war's toll mounted with eight deaths reported in Russian rocket fire. "Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," he said. "I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, each of our soldiers for these 50...