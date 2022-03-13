Zelensky threatens supporters of Russia in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address to the nation, a regular task since the start of the Russian invasion. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has threatened possible collaborators and supporters of Russia in Ukraine.

Those who are tempted by offers from the Russian occupiers were signing their own verdict, he said in a video message. "The verdict is to follow more than 12,000 occupiers who could not understand in time why Ukraine should not be attacked."

The Ukrainian side has said that more than 12,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war in Ukraine. This could not be independently verified.

Zelensky's statements referred to recent events in the Russian-occupied territories of the Kherson region in the south of the country.

There, Russia is trying to "to repeat the sad experience of the formation of pseudo-republics," Zelensky said. "They are blackmailing local leaders, putting pressure on deputies, looking for someone to bribe," he said.