'He didn't solve it': Zelensky hits Trump for not stopping Putin's war during first term

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back against claims that former President Donald Trump could stop the war on his country in 24 hours if re-elected.

Ukrainska Pravda reported Zelensky's remarks to Italian media over the weekend.

"Trump was the President, we had a meeting. There was no full-scale invasion at the time, but there was a war," Zelensky recalled. "I'm not sure whether he was deeply involved in this issue at the time, but he didn't solve it."

"No one has solved this issue. And because no one has solved it, we could not get out of this situation," he added. "Putin received a signal: 'That is, you can do this. We need to wait a little longer, we need to work with [other] countries and we can go further.' That's why he went further."

Trump's claim that he could stop the war on Ukraine in 24 hours has become a campaign talking point for the former president.

