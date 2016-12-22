Quantcast

Man booted off Jet Blue flight for allegedly accosting Ivanka Trump: TMZ

Brad Reed

22 Dec 2016 at 11:01 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)
A passenger on a JetBlue flight was booted off the plane after he allegedly confronted Ivanka Trump and told her that her father was “ruining the country.”

TMZ is reporting that the passenger saw Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and started railing against the president-elect.

“Why is she on our flight,” the man allegedly said. “She should be flying private.”

TMZ also notes that the spouse of the passenger “tweeted an hour before the plane took off, ‘Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.'”

However, the same person later tweeted out that they were kicked off the plane for calmly expressing their opinions on the Trump family, although this tweet was deleted shortly afterward.

Jet Blue released a statement saying that they removed the customer from the flight because the crew believed that they were being disruptive and posed a risk to further escalate their conflict while on the flight.

Developing…

Daryl Davis and Klan friend (Photo: Accidental Courtesy: Daryl Davis, Race & America)
