Activists are hosting a ‘Queer Dance Party’ outside Mike Pence’s DC home

Mike Pence speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

Mike Pence will be welcomed as vice president of the United States with a queer dance party at his house, scheduled for Jan. 18. The event was organized by queer activist group WERK for peace and the resistance group DisruptJ20.

As governor of Indiana, Pence passed a number of anti-LGBTQ laws, including the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which allowed individuals and businesses to discriminate against the LGBTQ community by offering the right to refuse service.

Pence has also been a believer of gay conversion therapy, a psychological “treatment” that seeks to change a person’s sexuality. The practice has been discredited.

Vice President-elect Pence has been trolled over the last few months for his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and actions. His neighbors in his D.C. neighborhood raised rainbow flags in early December, and he was booed by the audience when he went to see “Hamilton.”

In mid-November, a change.org petition circulated and was called, “Electrocute Mike Pence Until He Knows He Is Gay.” It has since been removed.

Now, as the country prepares to swear in Pence and President-elect Donald Trump, organizers are also holding the “Queer Dance Party at Mike Pence’s House.”

The event notes, “The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase. We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget.”