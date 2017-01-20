‘An inaugural for Red America alone’: Former Bush speech writer slams Trump’s ‘shocking’ speech

Former George W. Bush speechwriter Michael Gerson (Screen cap)

Liberal pundits such as Van Jones weren’t the only people who came away shaken by President Trump’s inaugural address — some conservatives were unnerved by it as well.

Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson, who was a speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, took to Twitter on Friday to express his astonishment at just how divisive the new president’s speech really was. In particular, Gerson thought it sounded as though Trump was only speaking too the 46% of voters who supported him this past fall.

“It is truly shocking how disconnected this speech was from inaugural history,” wrote Gerson, who has been a longtime critic of Trump dating back to last year’s Republican primaries. “An inaugural for red American alone.”

Gerson also knocked Trump for painting an overly negative portrait of life in the United States, and for not offering a positive, uplifting message other than promoting his own grandiosity.

“There was the ‘New Deal,’ the ‘New Frontier’ — we have been treated to the “American Carnage” speech,” he wrote. “Trump has only one style of leadership — amplify resentments to intimidate opponents and force change.”

To sum up the speech, Gerson cribbed a line from Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural address and twisted it into a Trump-esque concoction.

“With malice toward many,” he wrote. “And charity is for losers.”

Read the entire tweet storm below.

Trump brought the culture war to the solemn, center stage of American democracy, and cheapened the office and the moment. — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) January 20, 2017

If you are disposed to fear executive power, the speech only fed your concerns. "The hour of action" has an ominous, threatening feel. — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) January 20, 2017

"Protection lead to prosperity." Won't "impose our way of life." So much for conservative economics and democracy. Lindbergh returns. — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) January 20, 2017