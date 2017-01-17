CNN’s Jake Tapper warns the press of Trump’s war against them: ‘You’re next’

CNN's Jake Tapper (Photo: Screen capture)

Jake Tapper isn’t happy about President-elect Donald Trump’s so-called “war on the press.” In an interview with Seth Meyers on Monday’s “Late Night,” the CNN host warned that if the press doesn’t band together they could all come under attack from the Trump administration.

Last week, Trump called CNN fake news for publishing a story about the dossier on Russian hacking that President Obama, Vice President Biden and Trump received in their daily briefings. CNN posted a story about the dossier while BuzzFeed published the actual dossier.

“Obviously, some details that comedy shows were really happy to read,” Meyers joked.

Like CNN’s Jim Acosta, Tapper once had the White House as his beat. Meyers asked him if Trump press secretary Sean Spicer threats to Acosta were typical.

Tapper explained that he’s experienced being yelled at by both presidents and press secretaries and on both sides of the aisle. However, “I’ve never seen the effort to delegitimize an organization for a story that you don’t like that has been proven.” He went on to say that the story is 100 percent accurate.

“[Trump] was obviously trying to get us to stop focusing on the story, and just to discredit all of us,” Tapper continued. “And you know, that’s too bad — it’s not a huge shock that he would try to do that.”

Meyers wondered if all of the members of the media would be willing to band together and force the administration to be held accountable in the briefing room. Tapper explained that the only thing that this can be compared to is when the Obama administration went to war with Fox News.

“I’m not saying these things are equivalent,” Tapper prefaced. “[The Trump transition team] tried to say that the entire organization was illegitimate. And when they were doing that, I challenged them for that, specifically because it’s an important principle to stand up for — we’re all supposed to be in this together.”

Tapper offered a warning to journalists from other news organizations if they didn’t stand up to Trump’s bullying. “You’re next,” he said.

Watch the full video below: