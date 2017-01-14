Colbert ridicules Trump landing fake Springsteen band for inaugural: Maybe he can get ‘Justlike Bieber’

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Late Show host Stephen Colbert lampooned Donald Trump’s inability to book any A-list entertainers for his inaugural ball, noting that the best act he has been able to land is a Bruce Springsteen cover band.

Passing over the late addition of over-the-hill 3 Doors Down, who last had a hit over a dozen years ago, Colbert went after the Springsteen tribute act known as the B Street Band.

“Yesterday Trump landed his biggest act yet, none other than Bruce Springsteen,” he announced inserting a big pause before adding, “… cover band, the B Street Band.”

“They’re a perfect fit,” he quipped. ” Who better to sing for our reality show president than a man pretending to be The Boss? The B Street Band will be singing all the Springsteen classics for Trump, including, ‘Thunder Grope’, ‘Born to Run Dad’s Company’, ‘Tenth Avenue Penthouse’ and ‘I Am Not Convinced You Were Born In The U.S.A.'”

“This is great, ” he continued. “Trump may not be able to get A-listers, But I for one am looking forward to hearing hits from bands like Maroon 4, Justlike Bieber and The Rolling Steins.”

It should be noted that the B Street Band has since said they would skip the Trump gig if the real Springsteen asked them to avoid having anything to do to with Trump.

Watch the video below via CBS: