Even Ted Cruz voted to import cheaper drugs from Canada — but these 13 Dems voted against it

During Wednesday’s late-night Obamacare “voto-rama,” Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced an amendment that would have supported importing cheaper drugs from Canada to help lower the cost of prescription drugs in the United States.

The amendment predictably went down in defeat — but not in the way many expected.

In fact, a total of 12 Republicans, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY) voted in favor of the amendment. These Republicans were cancelled out, however, by 13 Democrats who joined with the majority of Republicans to kill the amendment.

Via The Intercept’s Lee Fang, the following Democrats voted against Sanders’ proposal to “establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to lower prescription drug prices for Americans by importing drugs from Canada”:

Michael Bennett (D-CO)

Corey Booker (D-NJ)

Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Tom Carper (D-DE)

Bob Casey (D-PA)

Chris Coons (D-DE)

Joe Donnelly (D-IN)

Martin Heinrich (D-NM)

Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND)

Bob Menedez (D-NJ)

Patty Murray (D-WA)

Jon Tester (D-MT)

Mark Warner (D-VA)

Interestingly, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted in favor of the drug importation amendment, despite the fact that his daughter, Heather Bresch, is the CEO of Mylan Pharmaceuticals, the controversial drug company that has came under fire for raising the price of EpiPens by 450 percent over the past 12 years.

UPDATE: Booker has sent a statement to Jezebel explaining his rationale for voting against the amendment, which he said was flawed because it lacked proper safety measures for imported drugs: