‘Get your facts right’: Creationist Ken Ham flips out after paper claims no dinosaurs on Noah’s Ark

Answers in Genesis president Ken Ham appears in a YouTube video (Screenshot)

Creationist Ken Ham is very angry at the Washington Post for incorrectly reporting that he believes dinosaurs were wiped out by the biblical flood described in the story of Noah.

The reality, says Ham, is that Noah brought dinosaurs on board with him.

Ham, the founder of the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, took to Twitter on Sunday to angrily scold the Washington Post for an article that linked his museums to a theory that claims Noah’s flood wiped out the dinosaurs.

“Hey Washington Post, we at Ark Encounter have NEVER said Dinosaurs were wiped out during Flood — get your facts right,” he wrote. “I challenge Washington Post to show ONE instance where Ark Encounter supposedly says Dinos died out during Flood!”

In fact, Ham is correct — one of the Ark Encounter’s main selling points as a tourist attraction are the fake dinosaurs that people encounter as they tour it. The dinosaurs are in the museum because Ham believes Noah brought them with him to rescue them from God’s wrath.

Read Ham’s angry tweet storm below.

New Year’s Resolution: How about media like @washingtonpost resolve to research & write accurate articles, NOT like: https://t.co/BLzQp1mKa0 — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) January 1, 2017