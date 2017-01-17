Quantcast

Gloria Allred: Woman to sue Donald Trump for sexual harassment

Brad Reed

17 Jan 2017 at 12:28 ET                   
Donald Trump (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Shortly after video leaked of Donald Trump boasting about grabbing women by their genitals this past fall, several women came out to publicly accuse the president-elect of sexual harassment.

Now it seems that at least one of these accusers is going ahead by filing a lawsuit against Trump, as lawyer Gloria Allred announced on Tuesday that she will represent a woman who is alleging that Trump “engaged in sexually inappropriate contact with her.”

Allred says that both she and the accuser will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Read Allred’s full statement, via Business Insider’s Allan Smith, below.

 

