Gloria Allred: Woman to sue Donald Trump for sexual harassment
Shortly after video leaked of Donald Trump boasting about grabbing women by their genitals this past fall, several women came out to publicly accuse the president-elect of sexual harassment.
Now it seems that at least one of these accusers is going ahead by filing a lawsuit against Trump, as lawyer Gloria Allred announced on Tuesday that she will represent a woman who is alleging that Trump “engaged in sexually inappropriate contact with her.”
Allred says that both she and the accuser will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT) on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Read Allred’s full statement, via Business Insider’s Allan Smith, below.
