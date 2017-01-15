Kellyanne Conway: Details of Russia investigation should be kept secret ‘to protect the public’

Kellyanne Conway on Fox & Friends -- Fox News screencapture

Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday expressed disappointment that intelligence officials and lawmakers are leaking information on the Russian hacking of the election to help the president-elect and insisted it should be kept secret to “protect the public.”

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Conway was asked by co-host Clayton Morris about Trump’s planned meeting with embattled FBI Director James Comey, only to have Conway lash out at leaks coming from U.S. intelligence agencies.

“I’m always disappointed how public and sometimes political some of these figures can seem to be,” she responded. “I’m very concerned, very concerned. You realize it is the Trump team, only us at this time, that is not divulging what occurred in a classified briefing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen,” she continued with her voice rising. “It’s called a classified briefing for a reason. You had the vice president of the United States making a comment about it the other day. You have intelligence officials confirming or denying. This classified information, it’s top secret. Why is it top secret? It’s not top secret to keep it from the public, but to protect the public.”

Watch the video below via Fox News: