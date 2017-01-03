Quantcast

Megyn Kelly’s Facebook page goes berserk over NBC move: ‘You’re a sell-out and a traitor’

David Edwards

03 Jan 2017 at 14:09 ET                   
Megyn Kelly (Twitter)
Megyn Kelly (Twitter)

Betrayed fans of Megyn Kelly’s Fox News show lashed out at the journalist on Tuesday after she revealed on Facebook that she was moving to NBC News.

In an announcement on Tuesday, NBC News said that Kelly had agreed to join the network as anchor of a daily news show and a primetime program that will air on Sundays.

“I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had,” Kelly wrote. “I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program.”

“While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge,” she added.

Many viewers responded to Kelly’s announcement with outrage. Read some of the most popular comments below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
