‘NBC has hired a racist’: The internet bashes network for hiring ‘ideologue’ Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News for NBC, and her decision lit up social media with reminders of her past controversial statements on the conservative TV network.

Kelly will join the network for as host of a daytime news program and an “in-depth” Sunday news program.

She could potentially join former colleagues Gretchen Carlson, who guest-hosted NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning, and Greta Van Susteren, who is reportedly under consideration by MSNBC for a hosting position.

Journalists and other Twitter users were not too happy with NBC’s decision on Kelly, who has made troubling comments regarding race during her time on Fox News.

NBC enhances its lineup by hiring veteran of racist right-wing propaganda mill. https://t.co/OfEsNcmBwI — Steve Yelvington (@yelvington) January 3, 2017

Is Megyn Kelly going to be less of a racist on NBC? — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 3, 2017

what is perhaps worse than fox news is the idea of a fox news diaspora https://t.co/EM09wvADbG — Deaux (@dstfelix) January 3, 2017

And MSNBC just hired Greta Van Sustern. The normalization of Trump by the media goes on.https://t.co/o4fCb6y7xO — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) January 3, 2017

I wonder if Megyn Kelly will bring her obsession with the New Black Panthers and the "real racism" to NBC News? — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) January 3, 2017

@jbouie or when she said a 15 year old girl that was assaulted by a cop was "no saint"https://t.co/7icrCHwjll — Brian Fleurantin (@BrFleurantin) January 3, 2017

Megyn "Pepper spray is a food product" Kelly is finally leaving Fox News, headed to NBC. — Zachury (@ZombieCheney) January 3, 2017

Take that, New Black Panther Party/ Black Santa https://t.co/uQD7sU5Xg3 — Josh Eidelson (@josheidelson) January 3, 2017

let's be clear that NBC already endorses the idea of Black Santa pic.twitter.com/0QwilRsOv9 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 3, 2017

Megan Kelly could mend a lot of fences if her first NBC special was "In Search of Black Jesus." — Schooley (@Rschooley) January 3, 2017

I'd say Kelly's departure closes the door on the idea that Fox News might moderate. The current primetime lineup is as conservative as ever. — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) January 3, 2017

Fox News ideologues are now interchangeable with mainstream media journalists. — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) January 3, 2017