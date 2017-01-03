Quantcast

‘NBC has hired a racist’: The internet bashes network for hiring ‘ideologue’ Megyn Kelly

Travis Gettys

03 Jan 2017 at 14:11 ET                   
Megyn Kelly speaks to CBS News (screen grab)
Megyn Kelly speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News for NBC, and her decision lit up social media with reminders of her past controversial statements on the conservative TV network.

Kelly will join the network for as host of a daytime news program and an “in-depth” Sunday news program.

She could potentially join former colleagues Gretchen Carlson, who guest-hosted NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning, and Greta Van Susteren, who is reportedly under consideration by MSNBC for a hosting position.

Journalists and other Twitter users were not too happy with NBC’s decision on Kelly, who has made troubling comments regarding race during her time on Fox News.

Megyn Kelly (Twitter)
