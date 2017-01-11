NBC News contradicts CNN: ‘Golden showers’ memo is ‘disinformation’ and was not shown to Trump

(Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A new NBC News report contradicts reporting from CNN about a 35-page dossier about Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia that was then posted online by Buzzfeed.

A senior U.S. intelligence official told NBC News that Trump was not briefed on the two-page summary, which directly contradicts CNN’s report, and the addendum was prepared for the briefing only to provide an example of unvetted “disinformation.”

The official, who had knowledge of the preparation for the meeting with Trump, said the two-page summary of the unsubstantiated material was intended to illustrate for the president-elect the difference between raw intelligence and analyzed intelligence.

U.S. intelligence officials told Trump on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed a campaign to “undermine public faith” in the democratic process and to hobble Hillary Clinton’s election chances.

CNN reported Tuesday that multiple U.S. officials said both Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the two-page summary of findings gathered by a former British intelligence operative, who alleged that Russia had gained compromising information on the president-elect.

The dossier, which contains lurid allegations that Trump paid prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” show in Moscow, was originally generated as anti-Trump opposition research at the direction of his Republican primary rivals.

Some of the claims in the dossier have circulated for months, and Mother Jones reported on some of them in late October.

BBC reported that the former British spy was not the only source claiming that Russia had sex tapes that could embarrass the president-elect.

Trump agreed with a spokesman for the Kremlin who dismissed the findings as a “complete fabrication and utter nonsense,” and his former campaign manager described the reports as “fake news.”

The intelligence officials who briefed Trump and Obama also had available unvetted “disinformation” about the Clinton Foundation, NBC News reported, but that was also not shared with Trump.

CNN reported that Sen. John McCain delivered a copy of the document to FBI Director James Comey last month, and The Guardian reported that the FBI applied for a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court over the summer to monitor four members of Trump’s team for possible contacts with Russian officials.

That warrant may have been granted in October, the newspaper reported, but it’s not clear whether any warrants led to a full investigation of the claims.