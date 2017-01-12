Neo-Nazis couldn’t raise the $125 needed for a permit for their Montana march

Skinheads enact Nazi salutes (Shutterstock).

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists have been planning an on-again, off again march in Whitefish, Montana after the mother of well-known white supremacist Richard Spencer began complaining she was being harassed in Spencer’s hometown. Now, it seems, the march is off again after rally organizers were unable to afford the price of the permit to hold the event.

According to The Flathead Beacon, the City of Whitefish received the application for a march on Second Street from Memorial Park to City Hall. The fee for the permit is $125, but the application had only a $65 money order attached to it. Parades are also required to have a certificate of insurance, which the organizers also did not include.

Andrew Anglin, publisher of “The Daily Stormer,” announced to his readers that the city has refused to issue him a permit and he is speaking with lawyers and the ACLU. While that might be accurate, the framing is a little disingenuous as the permits weren’t denied or refused based on who the participants are, rather an inability to pay the bill.

Anglin says that the march will probably have to be rescheduled for sometime in February.

“We are still reviewing the application but we cannot act on an incomplete application,” Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns said last week.