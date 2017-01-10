REVEALED: Activists catch James O’Keefe’s group bribing people to riot at Trump’s inauguration

Conservative James O'Keefe during an interview on Fox Business (Screenshot)

Although we haven’t heard much from right-wing activist James O’Keefe since his failed attempts to uncover voter fraud in Philadelphia last year, it seems he’s been keeping himself busy trying to bribe anti-Trump protesters to commit acts of violence at Trump’s inaugural ceremony.

However, O’Keefe’s plans to sow chaos at the inauguration on January 20 have been upended after he and his Project Veritas group fell victim to a counter-sting that the Huffington Post reports was carried out by The Undercurrent and Americans Take Action.

“The counter-sting… managed to surreptitiously record elements of O’Keefe’s network offering huge sums of money to progressive activists if they would disrupt the ceremony and ‘put a stop to the inauguration’ and the related proceedings to such a degree that donors to the clandestine effort would ‘turn on a TV and maybe not even see Trump,'” the Huffington Post writes. “To have riots blot out coverage of Trump, the donor offered ‘unlimited resources,’ including to shut down bridges into D.C.”

Watch an edited video of the counter-sting operation below.