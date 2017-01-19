Rural America, already hurting, could be most harmed by Trump’s promise to repeal Obamacare
By Margaret Greenwood-Ericksen, National Clinician Scholar, Clinical Lecturer, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School, University of Michigan, University of Michigan and Mahshid Abir, Professor, University of Michigan. A hospital worker removing a plaque from Sac-Osage Hospital, which closed its doors in 2015. Orlin Wagner/AP The health of rural America is failing, and a…
