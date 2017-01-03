‘Santa just is white’: Here are Megyn Kelly’s 7 most ridiculous moments on Fox News

Megyn Kelly (Photo: Screen capture)

Longtime Fox News star Megyn Kelly has made the switch to a purportedly more respectable news outlet, but that still doesn’t erase any of the ridiculous and inflammatory statements she made during her time on the right-wing cable news network.

Below, we’ll recap Megyn Kelly’s seven most absurd moments from the past several years.

1. Megyn Kelly rails against the idea that “historical figure” Santa Claus could be black.

Responding to a Slate column that suggested making Santa Claus black could make people of color feel more included, Kelly said that people needed to stop trying to take the whiteness away from “historical figures” like Santa and Jesus.

“Just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn’t mean it has to change, you know?” she said. “I mean, Jesus was a white man too. He was a historical figure, that’s a verifiable fact, as is Santa — I just want the kids watching to know that.”

2. Kelly says a 15-year-old black girl manhandled by a cop deserved some blame for being “no saint.”

After McKinney, Texas police officer Eric Casebolt was caught on camera manhandling a 15-year-old black girl and dragging her to the ground, Kelly insisted that she didn’t want to make excuses for the officer’s behavior… but then proceeded to make excuses anyway.

“The girl was no saint, either,” Kelly said of Dajerria Becton. “He had told her to leave, and she continued to linger. When a cop tells you to leave, get out.”

3. Kelly says getting hit with pepper spray by cops is no big deal because it’s just “a food product.”

Reacting to footage of University of California-Davis students getting pepper sprayed by police back in 2011, Kelly sought to downplay the incident by characterizing pepper spray as a mere “food product.”

“It’s a derivative of actual pepper, it’s a food product, essentially,” she told host Bill O’Reilly at the time. “A lot of experts are looking at saying is that the real deal. Has it been diluted?”

4. Kelly tells Bill Ayers that his criticisms of the Vietnam War make him sound like Osama bin Laden.

Bill Ayers, a former member of the radical left-wing terrorist organization the Weather Underground, went onto Kelly’s show one time and said that while it was fair to criticize his actions in bombing government buildings in the ’60s, he also said people should criticize the violence that the United States enacts as part of its assorted military campaigns throughout the world.

“Let me just tell you what I hear when I hear that,” Kelly told him. “I hear you saying — You sound like, with respect, Osama bin Laden.”

5. Kelly falsely claims that people in Colorado can commit voter fraud simply by printing out their own ballots at home.

During a particularly ill-informed 2014 rant, Kelly said that it’s incredibly easy to commit “voter fraud” in Colorado after Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a law that “literally allows residents to print ballots from their home computers, then encourages them to turn ballots over to ‘collectors’ in what appears to be an effort to do away with traditional polling places.”

In reality, of course, most registered voters in Colorado receive their own paper ballots via regular old snail mail — only people living abroad or serving in the military have the opportunity to receive them via email.

6. Kelly decides that the New Black Panther Party is the greatest threat to American democracy ever.

Throughout 2010, Kelly rose in prominence on Fox News by doing regular “shocking” reports about the New Black Panther Party, whom she accused of leading a vicious voter intimidation campaign during the 2008 election.

In reality, this “harassment campaign” really involved a couple of Black Panthers who were spotted in militaristic garb standing outside of a voting place in Philadelphia, and were promptly removed by police after someone called to complain about them.

Nonetheless, Media Matters notes that Kelly “devoted 45 segments, totaling more than 3.5 hours, to the investigation in a two-week timeframe” on the “scandal.”

7. After months of feuding with Trump, Kelly scores an interview with him… and proceeds to lob him softballs.

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Kelly got into regular fights with then-candidate Donald Trump. However, when Kelly finally scored an interview with him after he secured the Republican nomination, she seemed to lose all courage and lobbed only the softest of softballs at him.

“Has done something to you to wound you?” Kelly asked Trump at one point, clearly trying to draw out the notoriously insensitive real estate mogul’s sensitive side.

She also asked him such hard-hitting questions as when was the official moment that he realized as he could really be president, as well as the process he goes through when he’s coming up with a tweet.