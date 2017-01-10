Quantcast

Trump backer promises inauguration will show ‘soft sensuality’ — and the internet goes wild with mockery

Travis Gettys

10 Jan 2017 at 17:49 ET                   
Donald Trump hugs flag (Twitter)
Donald Trump hugs flag (Twitter)

The organizer of Donald Trump’s inauguration promised the event would display a “soft sensuality” — and, naturally, the internet exploded with mockery.

Tom Barrack, the chairman of the inauguration committee, promised the Jan. 20 event would be beautiful, even if few celebrities are willing to participate.

“We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect, side by side is the current president,” Barrack told reporters on Tuesday. “So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is, we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place.”

Barrack’s comments spurred the imaginations of many Twitter users, who shared what they envisioned.

