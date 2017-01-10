Trump backer promises inauguration will show ‘soft sensuality’ — and the internet goes wild with mockery

Donald Trump hugs flag (Twitter)

The organizer of Donald Trump’s inauguration promised the event would display a “soft sensuality” — and, naturally, the internet exploded with mockery.

Tom Barrack, the chairman of the inauguration committee, promised the Jan. 20 event would be beautiful, even if few celebrities are willing to participate.

“We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect, side by side is the current president,” Barrack told reporters on Tuesday. “So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is, we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place.”

Barrack’s comments spurred the imaginations of many Twitter users, who shared what they envisioned.

"Soft sensuality"? Is the inauguration going to be Cinemax After Dark? https://t.co/ypDlD172p4 — Jed W. Keith (@JedWKeith) January 10, 2017

If "Soft Sensuality" is a new fragrance by Ivanka Trump I'm going to be so pissed — Ash (@YaYaAshley) January 10, 2017

Trump's historic inauguration will be the first in history to feature "soft sensuality."

May you live in interesting times. pic.twitter.com/7xfICkzWl5 — Sean Hojnacki (@TheRealHojnacki) January 10, 2017

“The inauguration will have a soft sensuality” pic.twitter.com/WQauRB9Ny3 — Quins Jim (@quinsjim) January 10, 2017

"The inauguration will have a soft sensuality." pic.twitter.com/lwfq9KPGNs — Michael Healy (@MichaelHealyUgh) January 10, 2017

"Soft sensuality"…I just threw up a little in my mouth…😝😨 https://t.co/j4xwl20X49 — Kim Barrett (@KimBarrett8) January 10, 2017

Stop grabbing that flag!!!⚡️ “Are you ready for the 'soft sensuality' of Trump's inauguration?”https://t.co/I5XREFUT8n — Sharon Tito (@sha210) January 10, 2017

Is Trump going to fuck the American flag at the inauguration??#softsensuality — Juan Rodelas (@juanrodelass) January 10, 2017

‘The inauguration will have a soft sensuality’ pic.twitter.com/EVqfrlz8hM — wren154 (@wren154) January 10, 2017

I think they should see if Rod Stewart will consider performing "Tonight's the Night." Soft Sensuality… pic.twitter.com/OQllWodbYp — pencilskirt (@pencilskirt) January 10, 2017