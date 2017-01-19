WATCH: Trump spokesman points to Ben Carson when asked about lack of Hispanics in cabinet

Sean Spicer (CNN)

During a press conference on Thursday, incoming Trump administration spokesman Sean Spicer was asked why the president-elect has no Hispanics in his cabinet.

Instead of answering the question directly, however, Spicer cited several minority cabinet members to show how much President-elect Trump values diversity.

“I think that when you look at the totality at his administration — the people that he’s talked to, the people that he’s met with, the people that he’s appointing — you see a president who’s committed to uniting this country, who’s bringing the best and brightest together,” Spicer said. “Look at the cabinet — Elaine Chao, Dr. Ben Carson, Nikki Haley, the first Indian-American.”

None of the people Spicer mentioned are Hispanic, which is relevant because every president since Hispanics are the fastest growing minority in the United States, and every president since Ronald Reagan has appointed at least one Hispanic to a cabinet-level position.

Nonetheless, Spicer said this shouldn’t matter because Trump is only hiring the best people.

“The No. 1 thing I think Americans should focus on is, ‘Is he hiring the best and the brightest?'” the Trump spokesman said, before touting the Trump administration for having a “diversity in thinking” and a “diversity in ideology” that wasn’t limited to “skin color or ethnic heritage.”

Check out the full video below.