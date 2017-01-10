‘You seem pissed’: Donald Trump drowned in derision after angrily denying he’s ‘compromised’ by Russia

Donald Trump ice bucket challenge (Twitter)

Donald Trump angrily denounced reports that suggested Russia had gathered compromising information about him — and social media users drowned him in mockery.

CNN reported that intelligence officials notified President Barack Obama and the president-elect last week that a British intelligence operative claimed Russians had compromised Trump using personal and business information.

After that report broke, Buzzfeed published what was purported to be the full dossier presented to Obama and Trump detailing the explosive — but unverified — claims about the “kompromat” — or compromising material — gathered about the real estate developer and reality TV star.

The document posted by Buzzfeed claimed Russia had targeted “Trump’s personal obsessions and sexual perversion,” and one allegation in particular soaked up most of the attention.

“According to (a source), where s/he had been present, Trump’s (perverted) conduct n Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel,” the documents claim, “where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.”

Trump denied the document’s claims Tuesday night in an all-caps tweet.

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Twitter users quickly responded with derision.

@realDonaldTrump first President whose voters have had to answer their kids asking "what's a golden shower?" after googling their president. — Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) January 11, 2017