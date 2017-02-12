Quantcast

Al Franken to Dem senators: Call Trump ‘racist’ to his face for Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ slur

David Edwards

12 Feb 2017 at 15:30 ET                   
Al Franken speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) suggested on Sunday that Democratic senators should have stood up to President Donald Trump and accused him of racism when he recently used the racial slur “Pocahontas” to refer to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

In a so-called “listening session” with 6 Democratic senators and four Republicans* last week, Trump reportedly got no pushback when he repeatedly called Warren “Pocahontas” while making the point that she had become the face of “your party.”

“I heard this from a couple of my colleagues who were there,” Franken told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “And I — I would have said something.”

“I would have said, ‘Mr. President, with due respect, that’s racist. Please stop doing that. I’m on Indian Affairs [subcommittee]. This is completely unacceptable. You really should stop doing this. It doesn’t serve anybody.'”

Watch the video below from CNN, broadcast Feb. 12, 2017.

*A previous draft of this article described the group as 10 Democratic senators. Raw Story regrets the error.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
