Bernie Sanders rips Trump’s speech: He’ll gut Obamacare and give the money to his ‘billionaire friends’

Tom Boggioni

28 Feb 2017 at 23:29 ET                   
Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

While the Democratic Party offered up Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear to give the party’s official response to President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress, Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders delivered his ow — and much harsher response — on Facebook.

Sanders implored his followers to “keep showing up for rallies and pressuring Congress” to oppose Trump.

Noting Trump’s call to “repeal and replace Obamacare”,” Sanders warned that Trump’s ultimate goal is to destroy it and “hand the money over to his billionaire friends.”

Watch the video below via Facebook:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
