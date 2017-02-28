Bernie Sanders rips Trump’s speech: He’ll gut Obamacare and give the money to his ‘billionaire friends’

Bernie Sanders on The View (Photo: Screen capture)

While the Democratic Party offered up Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear to give the party’s official response to President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress, Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders delivered his ow — and much harsher response — on Facebook.

Sanders implored his followers to “keep showing up for rallies and pressuring Congress” to oppose Trump.

Noting Trump’s call to “repeal and replace Obamacare”,” Sanders warned that Trump’s ultimate goal is to destroy it and “hand the money over to his billionaire friends.”

Watch the video below via Facebook: